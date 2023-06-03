President Tokayev offers condolences to Indian PM Narendra Modi over deadly train accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazinform cites Akorda.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the tragic train accident.

«I was deeply saddened to learn the tragic news about the severe train accident in Balasore, Odisha, which resulted in numerous casualties. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones, along with wishes of soonest recovery to those injured. At this time of mourning, we reaffirm our full solidarity with the people of India,» the telegram says.