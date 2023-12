NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a short-term leave, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a four-day leave since July 22. The President plans to spend his leave in Kazakhstan,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.