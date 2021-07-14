President Tokayev on short vacation starting July 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take a four-day vacation starting July 13, President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali revealed Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Uali took to his Facebook account to announce that President Tokayev will be on a brief vacation from July 13 through July 16 which he will spend in one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, the Bukhtormin reservoir in East Kazakhstan region.