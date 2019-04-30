EN
    14:37, 30 April 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev on working trip to Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty city for a working trip, Kazinform reports.

    In a Facebook post Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali wrote that the Head of State is set to visit a number of social and cultural facilities.

    In Almaty, President Tokayev will hold meetings with the public, mothers with many children, the youth and business circles. In addition, the President will take part in the events dated to the Day of Unity of Kazakhstan's People, Uali added.

    Tags:
    Almaty President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
