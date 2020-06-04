President Tokayev once again urges Kazakhstan to observe quarantine measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again urged Kazakhstanis to observe quarantine measures amid the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases countrywide, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev admitted that despite efforts of the special governmental commission the number of the COVID-19 cases is growing. The WHO confirms that there is a threat of the second wave of the disease.

In this vein, the Head of State once again called on Kazakhstanis in a tweet to observe the quarantine measures (social distancing, disinfection, face masks, and personal hygiene) to avoid mass disease.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus death toll has climbed to 48 in Kazakhstan. In total, 11,796 COVID-19 cases have been registered nationwide.