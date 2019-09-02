President Tokayev outraged by ridiculous food, air tickets prices

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In today’s State-of-the-Nation Address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the subject of food and air ticket prices, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Monday, President Tokayev expressed his outrage over the high food, clothing and air ticket prices.

In his words, the fact that the prices of air tickets offered by the country’s main air carrier are sometimes 30% higher than in Europe is disturbing.