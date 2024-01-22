President Tokayev paid official visit to Italy and Vatican – New episode of New Time TV Show available now

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid the official visit to Italy and Vatican. The agenda and the program of the visit were fruitful: President Tokayev held bilateral meetings with political leadership of the country, businessmen and Pope Francis in his residency in Vatican. Speaking at the Kazakh-Italian investment roundtable, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is carrying out large-scale political and economic reforms, and the goal of the country is to bring the standards, rules and business practices to the level of the OECD.

In addition, the President highlighted the priority areas of cooperation with Italy and shared with the business community the main indicators of the fastest growing economy in Central Asia. New Time host Ainur Imangali has been following the agenda of the forum, as well as other meetings of the President. Details are available in the YouTube video.

You will also learn about the ongoing initiatives in renewable energy, promising projects and potential areas for intensified cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy, outlined by Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan H.E. Marco Alberti in an exclusive interview to New Time reporter Balzhan Samigullina. During the interview, the diplomat highlighted the untapped potential for expansion of partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy, underscoring the mutual benefits that could arise from strengthened cultural and economic relations.

On top of that, former Deputy Assistant of U.S. Secretary of State Evan Feigenbaum said that the political influence and autonomy of Central Asia in this decade are expected to grow. In an interview to New Time reporter Dauren Issagulov, ex-diplomat pointed out that despite being in proximity to global powers, the countries in the region act as independent players, challenging the notion that Central Asia is a zone of someone else's interests.

A brand-new project New Time TV program on Silk Way TV Channel is live every Friday. The program is broadcasted in 118 countries for English-speaking audience. New Time TV program is set to deliver the latest political, economic, cultural, and sports news from Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It also features analytical reviews of the leading local and international experts.

Watch "New Time" every Friday on Silk Way TV Channel.