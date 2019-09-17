EN
    11:22, 17 September 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev pays working visit to Akmola region

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Akmola region for a working visit, Kazinform reports.

    «President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to inspect agricultural fields of «Aibat» JSC in Zhaksy district and visit a private sports school and agro-industrial complex of «Urozhai» JSC under «Agrofirma TNK» LLP», according to Kazakhstan President press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account.




