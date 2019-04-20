President Tokayev pays working visit to Kosshy village

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Kosshy village in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the working trip, the Head of State familiarized with the state of transport infrastructure and surveyed local water intake station. President Tokayev was briefed on how the problem of water and energy supply is being settled in the village following his instructions.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also paid a visit to a local secondary school named after Koshkarbayev and talked to teachers and students. At the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan has all necessary conditions to obtain decent education.







President Tokayev added that a new school for 1,200 students is expected to be constructed in the village in the nearest future. In his words, the necessary money has already been earmarked and he personally monitors this issue.







Following results of the visit, the Head of State gave specific instructions to the Government and Akmola region authorities to tackle the existing problems and develop the village further.

