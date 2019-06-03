President Tokayev points out overriding priorities in his work

TARAZ. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to make every effort to enhance responsibility of authorities before the nation, the Facebook post of the press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

"My key task as the President is to enhance the authorities' liability to the people. Our civil service principle is a strong and competent President, authoritative Parliament, accountable and professional Government," the Head of State said while meeting with the population in Zhambyl region.



The President noted that if necessary all the decisions on strategic issues the people worry about should be taken through referendum, taking into account opinion of the society.