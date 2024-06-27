President Tokayev presents state prizes to journalists

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan presented state prizes to citizens, who made a significant contribution to the promotion of journalism and television industry in the country, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

By the presidential order, Deputy Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan Kairat Makazhanov was awarded the Kurmet Order.

Makazhanov specializes in the area of TV and media systems, contributing to the technical and production support of the media companies operated under the TV and Radio Complex of the President, allowing them to apply technical innovations, create new formats, develop new technologies and hardware.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The host of Jibek Joly TV channel, part of the TV and Radio Complex, Anuar Karbozov, received the presidential grant in the field of mass media. The young journalist hosts the news program Zhana Uakyt, as well as live shows Ukimet.Live and Majilis.Live, featuring the work of the Kazakh government and parliament.

Photo: Akorda

In addition, the Head of State signed an order presenting prizes, grants and letters of admiration in the mass media area.

Photo: Akorda

Among journalists received the Kazakh Presidential Prize in the field of mass media are:

Sabit Maldybayev – editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda republican newspaper for the promotion of domestic journalism;

Baurzhan Uteuliyev – editor-in-chief of the Turkistan international newspaper for the promotion of mass media;

Elena Preobrazhenskaya – editor-in-chief of the Interfax-Kazakhstan News Agency for the contribution to the distribution of information on the Internet;

Tolen Tileubay – editor-in-chief of the republican socio-political newspaper Astana aqshamy for the contribution to the betterment of domestic journalism content and techniques.

Presidential grants in the area of mass media were awarded to Akerke Bektas – author and producer of the Akorda program on Qazaqstan TV channel for in-depth coverage of the activity of the Head of State;

Dinara Zhanbatyrova – special correspondent of Khabar Agency for contributing to the promotion of TV journalism in Kazakhstan;

Gulsezim Biyasheva – deputy editor-in-chief of Oral oniri newspaper for contributing to the promotion of regional print media.

Presidential letters of admiration in the mass media field were handed over to the creative teams of 24KZ TV channel, Liter newspaper, Baq.kz news agency and Aktobe socio-political newspaper.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda