President Tokayev presents 'Tauelsizdik urpaktary' grants to talented youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored the winners of Tauelsizdik urpaktary (Generation of Independence) grant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«You are truly talented people. So, I congratulate you on this victory. Everyone is given a good opportunity to realize your projects. The State cerates all necessary conditions for the development of the youth’s potential. I am sure that you will witness the results of the ongoing reforms and projects,» said the President , expressing his confidence that the upcoming generation will meet the hopes and expectations of the older generation, calling for the youth to combine the best qualities.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that only creative, patriotic youth could contribute to the prosperity of the country.

«I am certain that you will become true professionals in the future. I wish everyone strong health and further achievements,» said the Kazakh President.

The winners of 30 grants received KZT3mln each.

The grants are given out to the Kazakhstani youth on a competitive basis to carry out new ideas and initiatives in the following areas: science, culture, information technology, business, and media.

The project’s aim is to support new creative ideas and initiatives of the youth.