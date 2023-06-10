EN
    12:38, 10 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    The sides discussed the prospects of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation in trade and economic sphere.

    The parties noted a positive dynamics in mutual trade and expansion of cooperation of the two countries in various sectors.

    The sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations.

    Upon completion of the talk, Shehbaz Sharif invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Pakistan at any time convenient for him.


