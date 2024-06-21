EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 21 June 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization

    President Tokayev received Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Veterans Organization, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The meeting discussed the issues related to the development of the country and younger generation upbringing.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the older generation to actively join the fulfillment of the tasks voiced at the III session of the National Kurultay (Ulttyq Qurultai) in Atyrau and at the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    "Special attention should be given to the promotion of family values and protection of young people from such negative phenomena as drug addiction and gambling," he said.

    Omirzak Ozganbayev put forward some propositions on the development of rural areas and briefed on the initiatives being implemented by the Organization of Veterans and further plans of the association.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Politics Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!