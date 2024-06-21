President Tokayev receives Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Veterans Organization

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Omirzak Ozganbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Veterans Organization, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the issues related to the development of the country and younger generation upbringing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the older generation to actively join the fulfillment of the tasks voiced at the III session of the National Kurultay (Ulttyq Qurultai) in Atyrau and at the XXXIII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

"Special attention should be given to the promotion of family values and protection of young people from such negative phenomena as drug addiction and gambling," he said.

Omirzak Ozganbayev put forward some propositions on the development of rural areas and briefed on the initiatives being implemented by the Organization of Veterans and further plans of the association.