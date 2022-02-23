President Tokayev receives Almaty mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on development of Almaty city as well as change of the short-term economic indicator in January 2022.

The President was informed about the ongoing restoration of the city after the January events and the measures on reparation of damages to affected entrepreneurs. It was revealed that the sum of support for local SMEs had been increased up to 10 million tenge, while its approval period had been reduced from one month to two weeks. To date, damages have been paid to 755 entrepreneurs out of 1,413.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the measures to stabilize prices on food staples and to increase effectiveness of support of socially vulnerable layers of the society as well as approaches to modernization of the city’s healthcare system.

In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed to step up work on the restoration of the city and paying damages to affected SMEs and gave other instructions regarding renovation of housing stock.