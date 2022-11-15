President Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Zhanat Elimanov reported to the President on the course of eradication of endemic initiation of criminal cases and minimization of business’ involvement in criminal prosecution procedures. Thanks to these measures, the Agency observes reduction in the number of pre-trial investigations. Compared to 2021, the number of registered cases decreased by 30%.

In his words, the measures launched enabled the Agency to compensate for damages and successfully recover the assets worth more than 300bln tenge as well as to liquidate 25 organized criminal groups. It also suppressed activity of 119 groups providing illegal encashment services.

The Head of State was also reported about the liquidation of 25 financial pyramids with the compensation of 8.3bln tenge for victims. As many as 8,800 websites and accounts with illegal content were blocked. The country’s financial intelligence service detected activity of 15 online drug stores with turnover in 4.4 bln tenge. More than 27,000 people were involved in their activity.

As part of the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism using digital assets, the Agency entered into a memorandum of cooperation with the largest international crypto exchange Binance.

At the end of the meeting , the President commissioned the Financial Monitoring Agency to continue its activity on suppression of financial pyramids, fraudulent schemes, as well as to enhance anti-corruption measures within the Agency itself.

Photo: akorda.kz