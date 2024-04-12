President Tokayev receives Chairman of Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, who arrived in Astana for his first official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Welcoming the guest, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to all-round strengthening the relations with Georgia, one of the key partners in South Caucasus.

In his words, the ties of friendship and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia serve as a solid basis for achievement of significant progress in forging the bilateral ties.

He emphasized that the interparliamentary dialogue plays an important role in strengthening the interstate contacts, while Kazakhstan-Georgia Interparliamentary Friendship Group can hugely assist in expanding the horizons of cooperation.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazakh business is operating in various sectors of Georgian economy, contributing to further expansion of the two countries’ trade-economic relations.

Special attention was given to strengthening the cultural-humanitarian relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Taking this opportunity, the Kazakh leader congratulated fraternal Georgian people on historic qualification of the national football team to the Euro 2024 final and wished them success.

Shalva Papuashvili thanked the Kazakh President and entire Kazakh nation for a warm welcome. He noted that his visit is a landmark event, as it is the first official visit of the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Shalva Papuashvili confirmed Georgia’s commitment to further strengthening the relations with Kazakhstan. According to him, Tbilisi reckons on deepening the comprehensive ties with Astana including in the field of transport-logistics interaction. In particular, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament backed the Kazakh President’s initiative to jointly develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.