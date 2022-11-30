President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board

PARIS. KAZINFORM The meeting discussed the issues of development of nuclear industry. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the results of the French company’s activity in Kazakhstan and the plans for the upcoming period, the press office of Akorda informed.

According to Claude Imauven, the Kazakh-French joint venture KATCO produces 15% of annual uranium output in Kazakhstan and 7% of global output.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that uranium cooperation issues between Kazakhstan and France were discussed during the talks with Emmanuel Macron.