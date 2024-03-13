President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Aslambek Mergaliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. The President was informed about the measures taken to improve the quality of justice administration, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

As Aslambek Mergalyiev reported, the analytical unit has been strengthened and one third of all regulatory resolutions of the Supreme Court have been corrected. The level of protection of citizens' rights during the investigation procedure has been raised. The number of cases considered by a jury court and the share of civil disputes ending in a settlement agreement are growing.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the court reform process. For instance, together with the deputies, a number of legislative amendments has been initiated. The amendments are aimed at the fulfillment of the President’s instructions. In particular, it is proposed to review the institution of initiating disciplinary proceedings for gross violation of the law. Another amendment is related to the improvement of the activity of the Justice Quality Commission and creation of an independent cassation authority.

The Head of State emphasized a special role of the courts in ensuring rule of law and protection of rights and legal interests of citizens and entrepreneurs.

The President stressed the need to continue the work on further reform of the judicial system.