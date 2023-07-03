President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the results of activity of the country’s court system in the first half of 2023.

Aslambek Mergaliyev reported to the President about the legislative initiatives, aimed at the implementation of the adversarial system and equality principle in criminal proceedings, expanding the scope of application of preventive measures, alternative to detention, red tape reduction, unification and openness of legal proceedings.

The President was also informed about expanding the jurisdiction of juvenile courts and ensuring proper application of procedural acts by the court of appeal, without returning the case to the court of first instance when the judicial act is annulled. These novels should reduce the red tape, judicial errors and contribute to the rapid restoration of the violated rights of citizens.

The Head of State emphasized the need to ensure judicial protection of human rights and the independence of the court as factors to increase confidence in the justice system