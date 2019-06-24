President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Zhakip Assanov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on 16 bills being drafted and aimed at perfecting the day-to-day functioning of courts in Kazakhstan and enhancing public confidence in the work of judges.



Utmost attention was paid to the problems of finding highly skilled staff for the domestic court system.



According to Zhakip Assanov, in next two and a half years the domestic court system will ‘get rid of' poorly qualified staff thanks to the measures which have been assumed this year.



In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions related to the work of courts countrywide and modernization of the domestic court system.