President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

The ceremony of presenting credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev by ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary of fourteen states took place at the Akorda residence, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press office.

The credentials were presented by Salman Bal, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation, Egidijus Navikas, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania, Pavol Šepel’ák, Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Nagendra Prasad, Ambassador of the Republic of India, Hamza Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Nicolaas Jacob Schermers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, George George Panamthundil, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Darja Bavdaž Kuret, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia, Moses Kawaaluuko Kizige, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda, Lesley Akyaa Opoku-Ware, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana, Daniel Ruben Castillos Gomez, Ambassador of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, Adem Mohamed Mahmud, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Jakob Henningsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Milan Raj Tuladhar, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

Addressing the diplomats, the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is in favour of building a just world order based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

“Kazakhstan is conducting a peaceful foreign policy aimed at ensuring the security and sustainable development of the country. We are interested in expanding and strengthening mutually beneficial and friendly relations with your countries,” said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan has good prospects for economic development and is ready to make every effort to become a significant part of the world economy.

“Here in Central Asia, our economy is the largest, but we are not complacent, we want to move forward and we want to make our economy more resilient and more robust,” assured Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the end of the ceremony, the President congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and wished them success in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The leader of Kazakhstan conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the leaders of their nations.