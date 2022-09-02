President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda palace.

The credentials were presented by ambassadors of Libya – Alaaddin Lehwaik, Kuwait – Omer Alkanderi, Slovakia – Robert Kirnag, Algeria – Kamel Feniche, Kenya – Benson Henry Ouma Ogutu, the Akorda press service reports.

In conversation with foreign diplomats, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated them on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations.

In the end, President Tokayev noted the availability of opportunities in the implementation of joint projects in various areas and expressed support to diplomats from the Kazakh government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.

Photo: akorda.kz











