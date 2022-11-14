EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:25, 14 November 2022

    President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, the press service of Akorda reported.

    Those presenting the credentials were U.S. Ambassador Daniel N. Rosenblum, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mohamed Yongawo and Ambassador of Moldova Lilian Darii.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their professional experience and hard work, they will contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation with our country.

    The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan conducts peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening the friendly and mutually beneficial relations.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the President wished success to the diplomats and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries.


    Photo: akorda.kz





    Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan
