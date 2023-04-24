President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Welcoming the guest, President Tokayev expressed confidence that Petr Fiala’s official visit to Kazakhstan would contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations.

He said that the Kazakh-Czech business forum would be useful in promotion of the bilateral business contacts and cooperation.

The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the trade-economic and investment cooperation including transport and logistics sector. The Kazakh President stated readiness to provide all-round support to the Czech investors.

«We welcome investments from the Czech republic to various sectors of economy, including energy and machine-building, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry,» he stressed.

In turn, Petr Fiala confirmed the Czech Republic’s commitment to further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

«Czech Republic enjoys longstanding and friendly relations with Kazakhstan and we reckon on their continuation. I hope, that today's meeting will boost our contacts. Kazakhstan is quite important partner for us. The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of the European Union - Central Asia relations,» the Czech PM highlighted.

The sides exchanged also views on the topical issues of the international agenda.