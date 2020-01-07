President Tokayev receives E Kazakhstan Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, the Akorda reports.

The Governor reported on the results of the region’s socioeconomic development for 2019 and plans for further strengthening of the potential of the region.

The region reports the growth of industrial and agricultural production.

The Governor focused on the new targeted social support measures.

The President charged to carry out a thorough analysis of the economic status of each low-income family in the region and take necessary measures to help them as well as large families.

Besides, Akhmetov reported on the plans for the construction of a bridge over Bukhtarma dam in the second half of the year.

The Head of State gave certain tasks concerning the holding of the 175th anniversary of Abai, construction of the museum and hotel complex in Zhidebai.

Tokayev positively assessed the Governor’s work focused on the region’s socioeconomic development highlighting his efforts to ensure scientific and educational, and medical potential of East Kazakhstan.