President Tokayev receives Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the main results of the Foreign Ministry’s work since the beginning of 2020, including international events held within both bilateral cooperation and international organizations.

Moreover, the schedule of the upcoming foreign policy events with the participation of Kazakhstan’s President, as well as the regional agenda were discussed during the meeting, the Akorda press service reports.

President Tokayev gave the Foreign Minister a number of specific instructions on developing cooperation with strategic partners of our country.