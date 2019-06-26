President Tokayev receives head of Kazakhstani Cinematographers Union

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, received Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union Yermek Turssunov, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Turssunov touched upon the prospects of development of Kazakhstani film industry.



The Head of State stressed that the state of cinematographic art has great impact on the cultural ‘appearance' of the country and called on to increase the quality of domestic film industry's products. In his words, complex measures are required to tackle the challenges the film industry faces. The sides also discussed the future of Kazakhfilm Film Studio.



Yermek Turssunov, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the attention the latter pays to the domestic film industry and invited him to the opening ceremony of XV Eurasia International Film Festival set to be held on June 30 in Nur-Sultan.