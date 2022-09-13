EN
    13:24, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives High Representative for UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Miguel Angel Moratinos discussed the agenda of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and further prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the press service of Akorda reported.

    President Tokayev thanked Miguel Angel Moratinos for visiting Kazakhstan and his consistent support in holding the Congress. He also commended the Alliance's efforts to promote a culture of peace, tolerance and efforts to bring people together.

    In turn, the High Representative of the UN Secretary General noted the high level of organization of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and expressed hope that its outcomes will contribute to strengthening peace, harmony and interreligious dialogue.



    Photo:akorda.kz




