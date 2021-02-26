President Tokayev receives Kaspi.kz founders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received founders of Kaspi.kz in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s current activities and achievements.

The Head of State was informed about the growing interest of major global investors to Kazakhstan, which was the result of a successful public offering of Kaspi.kz’s shares on the London Stock Exchange.

In addition, the volume growth of non-cash payments and the expansion of its application, as well as the implementation of state digital projects with the company’s involvement were discussed at the meeting.

As a result of the meeting, promising areas of joint activity of state bodies and Kaspi.kz were identified, including in the development of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan.