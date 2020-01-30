11:05, 30 January 2020 | GMT +6
President Tokayev receives Kazakh Ambassador to Russia
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly-appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia, Yermek Kosherbayev, the Akorda press service reports.
During the meeting the President noted the importance of further all-round development of strategic and allied relations with Russia, including cooperation within integration processes.
Following the meeting the President encharged the Ambassador with specific tasks.