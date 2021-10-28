EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 28 October 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives leadership of TotalEnergies

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the leadership of TotalEnergies, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State held a meeting with Arnaud Breuillac, Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, and Nicolas Terraz, President of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

    Welcoming the French businessmen, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nicolas Terraz on his recent appointment as the President of TotalEnergies E&P.

    The main emphasis during the conversation was given to the implementation of projects on the use of renewable and alternative energy sources with TotalEnergies’s involvement. President Tokayev noted with satisfaction the completion of construction and commissioning of two solar power plants in Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

    Arnaud Breuillac informed the President about the signing of a memorandum on the construction of a 1 GW wind power project, as well as about TotalEnergies’s prospects for further development in Kazakhstan and in the world.

    Besides, the issues of increasing the level of oil production at the Kashagan and Dunga oil fields were also touched upon.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!