    13:31, 07 December 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis who is in Astana on the official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Lithuania relations, paying utmost attention to strengthening of trade and economic, investment cooperation as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.

    When greeting the Lithuanian diplomat in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev called Lithuania Kazakhstan’s priority partner in the Baltic region and the European Union.

    It was stressed that stepping up inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction between the country's business communities, transport and logistics as well as construction and processing sectors is of paramount importance.

    Gabrielius Landsbergis, for his part, conveyed the words of warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and stressed Lithuania considers Kazakhstan as its leading trade and economic partner in Central Asia.

    During the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on the pressing issues of international agenda.


    Photo: akorda.kz

