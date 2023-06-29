President Tokayev receives Luxembourg FM Jean Asselborn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

While greeting Jean Asselborn, President Tokayev noted his visit sets the stage for further development of bilateral cooperation across many sectors.

The Head of State also warmly recalled his talks with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, calling the meeting productive. He went on to add that Kazakhstan treats Luxembourg and its people with deep respect and looks forward to bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the prospects of cooperation in transport and logistics, digitalization, green energy as well as within the framework of the Astana International Financial Centre.

For his part, Jean Asselborn praised positive dynamics of cooperation between the countries. The head of Luxembourg’s diplomacy reminded that the country is a multimodal hub and in that connection Astana is an important place where Cargolux will implement a large joint project. He also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding with the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Jean Asselborn also exchanged views on the relevant issues of international agenda.