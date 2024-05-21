President Tokayev receives Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybay

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with new governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybay, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of pressing tasks before new governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybay. In particular, tasks were set to step up the work to diversify the region’s economy, including creation of new productions and growth areas. Development of tourism as well as construction and transport and logistics sectors requires special attention.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of comprehensive measures to modernize the communal infrastructure. The governor was tasked to speed up the repair and modernization of the infrastructure of the Mangistau atomic energy complex and Kaspii zhylu abd Su arnasy enterprises, supplying Aktau city and nearby settlements with heating and drinking water.

The importance of increasing the capacity of the Kaspii desalination plant and commissioning of additional water supply facilities through private investments was noted in order to eliminate the shortage of water.