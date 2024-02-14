President Tokayev receives Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority

At the meeting with the top manager of one of biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world were discussed the implementation of joint investment projects and cooperation in the financial sector, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that mutually beneficial cooperation between Qatar Investment Authority and Samruk-Kazyna Fund can be the main driver of economic partnership between the two countries. In addition, the establishment of the Kazakh-Qatari direct investment fund at the AIFC can serve as a sustainable platform to finance joint ventures in both countries.

In turn, Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud informed about the plans to enter Kazakhstan`s financial market as well as to implement a project on deep processing of agro-industrial products.

The sides also discussed the possibility of establishing a Kazakh-Qatari direct investment fund in the AIFC.

In conclusion, the Head of State invited the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority to participate in the Astana International Forum.