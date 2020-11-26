President Tokayev receives Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the implementation of state programs and the main activities of the Ministry for 10 months of 2020.

The Head of State was presented a detailed report on the implementation of the State Program of Industrialization for 2020-2025. According to Beibut Atamkulov, despite the ongoing pandemic, the industry has grown by 3.2% since the beginning of 2020. In addition, by the end of this year, more than 200 additional projects to be introduced, investments in which will amount up to 995 billion tenge.

Furthermore, Minister Atamkulov reported that within the «Nurly Zhol» Program, since the beginning of the year it has opened traffic on roads with a length of 2 600 kilometers. Transit cargo transportation is growing, including within of the China-Europe-China route by 61.6 %.

As part of the «Nurly Zher» Program, the housing commissioning plan amounted to 14.1 million square meters. According to the Minister, by the end of the year, it is planned to increase this figure up to 15 million square meters, and by 2025, 103 million square meters of housing will be built.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev gave Beibut Atamkulov some instructions on the main directions of the Ministry's work. Among the important tasks, the Head of State called the development and reconstruction of roads of the local network and the construction of rental housing.