EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:49, 22 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting focused on a report on the preliminary results of the National Bank's implementation of the monetary policy for January-June 2022.

    The National Bank Governor reported on the inflation forecasts, measures to stabilize consumer prices, as well as the current state of international reserves.

    In conclusion, the Head of State gave instructions to strengthen the work to contain inflation and increase the efficiency of the monetary policy.


    Photo: akorda.kz
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!