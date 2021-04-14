President Tokayev receives newly appointed Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Yerzhan Ashikbayev, the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the importance of further developing enhanced strategic partnership with Washington.

As the President noted, the United States is the largest investor into Kazakhstan’s economy, while trade and economic cooperation in the energy, agriculture and new technologies is actively developing. The two countries have a solid legal framework and continue fruitful cooperation in the cultural, humanitarian and educational areas.

President Tokayev gave Ambassador Ashikbayev a number of instructions aimed at building mutually beneficial cooperation with President Joseph Biden’s administration.