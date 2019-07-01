EN
    20:27, 01 July 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives Nur Otan 1st Deputy Chairman

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State drew attention to ensuring party and public control over realization of election pledges.

    "The task of the party is to maintain pubic control and realization of election promises. All the mandates should be fulfilled. It is crucial to take strict control over and ensure their realization," the President said.

