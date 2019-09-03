President Tokayev receives OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda.

During the meeting, the parties discussed social and political situation in Kazakhstan, including the issues regarding the formation and implementation of the state policy in the field of interethnic relations. Lamberto Zannier, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, informed of the current aspects of the organization's activities and perspectives of its cooperation with the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

In the context of the tasks aimed at political transformation of society outlined in the recent State of the Nation Address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention of the guest to the establishment of the National Council of Public Confidence.

In turn, Lamberto Zannier highly appreciated Kazakhstan's model of interethnic and interreligious consent as well as the country’s efforts aimed at enhancing the national unity and creation of conditions for the evolution of different languages.

The Head of State and the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities also discussed the current situation in interethnic relations within the OSCE area of responsibility.