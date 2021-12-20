President Tokayev receives President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, topical areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union were discussed.

Welcoming Duarte Pacheco, Kazakhstan President noted the importance of his visit in terms of giving an additional impetus to enhancing cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

«Inter-Parliamentary Union is very important organization, a leading one as far as parliamentarian ties are concerned. Your visit is politically important in terms of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy. We attach a big importance to having close relationships with the IPU. We will be supporting your mission as chairman of this very important organization,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President informed Duarte Pacheco about the implementation of large-scale political reforms aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, the rule of law, ensuring human rights and gender equality. The Head of State also invited him to take part in the VII Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, to be held in September 2022.

In turn, Duarte Pacheco expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. He commended the economic and diplomatic successes of our country during this period, noting that Kazakhstan is an example of building a dialogue between countries and people.

The Portuguese parliamentarian also informed President Tokayev about the IPU’s priorities for the coming period.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Duarte Pacheco also touched upon the development of Kazakh-Portuguese relations, noting the progressive nature of the development of cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Lisbon.