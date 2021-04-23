President Tokayev receives Prime Minister and Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Health Minister Alexey Tsoi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed about the epidemiological situation, the process of vaccination of the population, as well as about the socio-economic development of the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told about the measures on vaccination delivery. According to Askar Mamin, starting from April, it is planned to ensure access to immunization up to 2 million people per month.

The President was also presented on the supply of the domestic QAZVAC vaccine to the regions. As Prime Minister informed, Kazakhstan is among the top ten countries that produce a vaccine against COVID-19, and the top five countries that have registered its own developments. From April 26, the large-scale use of the «ASHYQ» (open) application will begin in all regions, which will allow various sectors of the economy to work safely amid the «red» and «yellow» zones.

According to the data presented to President Tokayev, at this stage, the workload of infectious beds is 42%, resuscitation – 28%. The necessary supply of medicines and personal protective equipment have been ensured, while the capacity of PCR laboratories has been increased up to 123 thousand testing per day. Furthermore, there are more than 25 thousand beds in reserve, and new infectious diseases hospitals provided with cutting-edge equipment are functioning in all regions.

Askar Mamin also told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the preparations for the upcoming in April 29-30 session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. In addition, issues related to attracting investment and supporting employment were touched upon during the meeting.

Following the meeting, the President instructed the Government to take special control over increasing the production of domestic vaccines and ensuring its access to citizens.