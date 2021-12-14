President Tokayev receives Prime Minister Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev was presented with a report on the country’s socioeconomic development during 11 months of the present year, measures to ensure food security, tackle inflation as well as stabilize sanitary and epidemiological situation.

As the Prime Minister reported, Kazakhstan’s economy successfully adapted to the pandemic conditions and within 11 months the country’s GDP increased by 3.8%.

The Head of State was informed of the state of foreign trade turnover in January - October 2021. According to Prime Minister Mamin, volume of foreign trade amounted to $82.2 billion, an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Exports volume demonstrated an increase of 23.5% up to $49.1 billion. Exports of process goods increased by 24.4%.

The President was also briefed on how the Government ensures food security, stabilizes food staples’ prices, and implements a package of measures of anti-inflationary response.

The head of the Kazakh Government also reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, pace of nationwide vaccination program as well as attraction of foreign and domestic investment, increasing SME potential, ensuring regional development and more.