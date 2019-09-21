15:30, 21 September 2019 | GMT +6
President Tokayev receives prominent French politician Jacques Attali
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the prominent French politician, president of «Attali and Associés» association Jacques Attali, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.
The parties have discussed topical issues of the international agenda, interaction of the European countries with Central Asia as well as promotion of socio-economic transformations in Kazakhstan.