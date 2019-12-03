President Tokayev receives Qatari delegation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has received a delegation of Qatar headed by the Governor of Qatar Central Bank, Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al Thani, Akorda reports.

The President noted that the visit of Qatari delegation will bring new impetus to the development of mutual partnership.

«In June the current year in Dushanbe I held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. During the talks we agreed to take concrete actions to build a trustworthy bridge between the two states. I invited him to pay an official visit to the capital of Kazakhstan», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Chairman of the Central Bank of Qatar conveyed a greeting on behalf of the leadership of his country to the President, Government and people of Kazakhstan.

«As you know relations between the two countries are developing at a high level. Our visit is to support this trend. We have longtime and close ties with the financial institutions of your country. We interact in banking, financial and investment sectors. Yesterday we agreed to open a branch of one of the largest banks of Qatar on the basis of the Astana International Financial Center», said Sheikh Abdulla Bin Saoud Al Thani.

He also expressed the opinion that the forthcoming launch of direct flights between the two countries will strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation.