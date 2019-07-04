President Tokayev receives Royal Dutch Shell CEO

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of Royal Dutch Shell plc. Ben van Beurden, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State was briefed on the projects in the sphere of energy and petroleum chemistry implemented by the transnational company.



President Tokayev welcomed the fact that Shell is an active part of such massive projects as Kashagan, Karachaganak, CPC. He also expressed hope that Shell's participation in the Foreign Investors' Council will have a positive impact on the cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Ben van Beurden, in turn, expressed confidence in further fruitful implementation of the joint projects.



He went on by adding that Royal Dutch Shell is keen to continue mutually profitable partnership with Kazakhstan.