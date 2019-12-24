President Tokayev receives Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Russia's strategic partnership.

Tokayev highly appreciated the dynamics of the development of bilateral ties noting the progress in all directions of cooperation, including trade and economic, investment, industrial, cultural and humanitarian collaboartion.

In his turn, the Russian Ambassador briefed on the progress of realization of the high-level agreements and activities of the embassy focused on strengthening cooperation between the nations.