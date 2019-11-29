President Tokayev receives state and public person Omirbek Baigeldy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received state and public person Omirbek Baigeldy, Akorda informs.

Head of State and the first chairman of the Senate exchanged views on the current socio-economic and political situation in Central Asia.

The sides have discussed topical issues of the public life. In particular they considered the issues of upbringing the younger generation in the vein of patriotism and respect for history.