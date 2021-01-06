President Tokayev receives Trade and Integration Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has held a meeting with Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov on the outcomes of the trade system development during the past year as well as on the measures for expanding foreign and domestic trade, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan has kept its growth in non-mineral exports despite the negative trends [caused by the COVID-19 pandemic]. The President stressed the importance of expanding the geography of markets for Kazakh products and increasing its competitiveness.

The Head of State gave instructions to pay special attention to the Eurasian integration development, elimination of trade barriers, and provision of free movement of goods and services, as Kazakhstan has begun its EAEU presidency this year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Trade Minister with accelerating the efforts on creating the national distribution system, creating conditions for saturating the market with domestic produce and sustainable development of the sector. The system should be the base for the Eurasian distribution network made up of the distribution centers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.

The Head of State also instructed the Trade and Integration Minister to take measures for enhancing the trade and logistics potential of Kazakhstan in terms of expanding markets for domestic produce and participation in cooperation projects within the EAEU and with third States.